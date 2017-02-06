USD1.9111
Colloquy with Matthew Bryza on the 'Latest Developments in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict' 06.02.2017 18:26

The long-lasting conflict  between  the  Republic  of  Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been on the agenda for more than two decades.

The conflict started at the end of the 1980s, when Armenia sought to annex the Nagorno-Karabakh  Autonomous  Oblast  (NKAO) of  Azerbaijan, seizing  the  opportunity  created  by  the  collapse  of  the  Soviet Union.

The conflict gradually evolved into a full-scale interstate war  between  Armenia  and  Azerbaijan  as  they  gained  independence in 1991, causing approximately 30,000 fatalities and over a million IDPs and refugees, an overwhelming majority of them Azerbaijanis. The active phase of the bloodiest of the post-Soviet conflicts ended with a ceasefire agreement in 1994, leaving 20% of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under Armenian  occupation.  Hostilities  have  continued  ever  since,  with dozens  of  soldiers  and  civilians  dying  each  year.  The  Line  of  Contact  (LoC)  between  Armenian  and  Azerbaijani  troops  has  become the most militarized area in the whole post-Soviet space.

Much effort has been made over the past two decades to achieve peaceful  resolution  of  the  dispute,  but  to  no  avail.  Though the conflict has never been truly frozen, the situation along the LoC remained more or less stable until the recent re-eruption and an acute  increase  in  instability.  The  escalation  on  the  frontline  in April 2016 brought about heavy clashes and casualties, with international community expressing disapproval of the armed hostilities along the frontline. At this point, hope for reasonable and practical steps taken towards comprehensive peaceful resolution of the conflict emerged.

Caucasus  International  discussed  the  latest  developments  in the peace process with Matthew Bryza, a former OSCE Minsk Group  Co-Chair  and  the  former  United  States  Ambassador  to Azerbaijan.

Mr. Bryza is currently a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center and Global Energy Center of the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council. In this interview, he talks about the peace process and the repercussions of the April escalation, the geopolitics of the conflict, and the role of the United States in the resolution process.

CI: How would you evaluate the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process  since  the  latest  escalation  on  the  frontline  in  April  2016? After the escalation, in one of your interviews, you said that the St. Petersburg meeting does appear to have moved the parties to a safer and more stable situation. What has changed since then and is  it  realistic  to  expect  long-awaited  tangible  steps  toward the resolution of the conflict?

Bryza: Unfortunately,  the  Nagorno-Karabakh  peace  process does  not  appear  to  have  moved  forward  since  the  St. Petersburg meeting. In St. Petersburg, Presidents Aliyev  and  Sargsian agreed to deescalate tension along the LoC, while the Minsk Group  returned  to  center  stage  after  President  Putin  initially filled a diplomatic vacuum left by the US and France in the immediate aftermath of the April 2016 clashes. Perhaps most significantly at the St. Petersburg meeting, President Putin reportedly made  a  proposal  to  break  a  longstanding  impasse  in  the  talks,  according to which Armenia would return two of the five Azerbaijani territories it currently occupies in exchange for  Azerbaijan  resuming  normal  transit  and  economic connections to Armenia; all other aspects of the Madrid Principles, including the return of the remaining five occupied  territories,  would  be  subject  to  further  negotiations. 

Since St. Petersburg, the parties have not advanced President Putin’s proposal. This may largely be due to the hostage crisis at the police station in Yerevan, which appears to have been carried out by opponents of Mr. Putin’s proposal.

CI: The Azerbaijani  and  Armenian  sides  are  referring  to  two  different arguments while defending their position on the resolution of the conflict – inviolability of territorial integrity, and the right to self-determination. This is also one of the conflicting issues for the Madrid Principles. In this respect, what is needed to  reconcile  the  two  positions  in  order  to  move  the  peace  process forward, and is it possible for the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh to exercise their right to self-determination within the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan?

Bryza: Actually, the concepts of the territorial integrity of states and  the  self-determination  of  peoples  are  two  of  the  three  cornerstones of the Madrid Principles, (with the third one being the non-use of force).  The Madrid Principles reconcile the apparent contradiction between these two concepts by:  (1) Returning to Azerbaijan all seven occupied territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh; and (2) Providing Nagorno-Karabakh an “interim legal status,” with the region’s final legal status to be determined by a popular vote by the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh at some time in the future. During the period of  Nagorno-Karabakh’s  interim  legal  status,  Azerbaijan  can  argue  legitimately  that  the region remains within the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,  while  Armenia  can  legitimately  argue  that  this  is  not  the case.

CI: Currently  we  are  witnessing  a  confrontation  between  the West and Russia over many important areas, including the crisis in Ukraine and the Syrian civil war. How would you evaluate the impact of this confrontation over the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, bearing in mind that these countries (considering France as the representative of the EU) are the co-chairs of the Minsk Group?

Bryza: I don’t believe the current confrontation between Russia  and  the  West  over  Russia’s  invasion  of  Ukraine and mass killing of civilians in Syria will have much of an impact on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. The Minsk  Group  Co-Chairs  seem  to  be  working  well  together  despite  the  tensions  mentioned  above.  Moreover,  it  is  not  in  Russia’s  interest  for  violence,  such  as  it  has  been generating in Ukraine and Syria, were to engulf the South Caucasus as well. In my experience, Russia, especially  Foreign  Minister  Lavrov,  has  tried  to  play  a  constructive role within the Minsk Group. In the weeks and months following Russia’s invasion of Georgia in August 2008, for example, Russia sustained and even intensified its constructive efforts within the Minsk Group, perhaps in part to try to  repair  its  reputation  in  the  South  Caucasus  as  well  as  in  the Transatlantic Community.

CI: Considering the unstable political situation in Armenia, specifically the July 2016 attack on a police station that resulted in a  two  weeks  long  hostage  crises  and  the  attempted  coup,  how would you assess the readiness of the Armenian government to resolve the conflict in accordance with international law?

Bryza: I sensed that President Sargsian was perhaps ready at the St.  Petersburg  meeting  and  afterward  to  advance  the  Nagorno-Karabakh  peace  process  on  the  basis  of  President  Putin’s  proposal.  And, this may be precisely why the July 17 events (attack on a police station – CI) happened.

CI: There were suggestions that after the Sochi meeting, the Armenian  government  used  public  opposition  (as  well  as  among the Armenian Diaspora) to a peace agreement based on the Madrid Principles to delay the peace process. What would you say about this?

Bryza: As noted above, I do believe the Armenian government would like to resolve the conflict, largely on the basis of the Madrid Principles, but perhaps with the serious modification of the return of only five rather than all seven Azerbaijani territories that Armenia currently occupies. I also believe, based on my personal experience, that  some  members  of  the  Armenian  Diaspora  oppose any resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on anything  other  than  maximalist  demands.  One  of  the  most  influential  of  these  groups  is  the  Armenian  National Committee of American (ANCA), whose previous president  served  time  in  a  US  prison  for  his  conviction  on illegal possession of explosives.

CI: Was there a visible disparity between the reactions of Russia and the United States (both OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs) after escalation of the conflict in April 2016? Why was this the case?

Bryza: There was definitely a visible disparity in the reactions of Russia and the United States after the unprecedented violence along the LoC. During the days immediately following the clashes, the White House never even issued an official statement on the events, while the State Department issued only a muted statement by Secretary Kerry,  which  did  not  correspond  with  the  seriousness  of  the  violence.    President  Putin,  in  contrast,  consulted  repeatedly  with  Presidents  Aliyev and Sargsian,  then sent his foreign and defense ministers, as well as Prime Minister Medvedev, to consult with their counterparts in Baku and Yerevan.

The reasons for this disparity were a combination of two factors:  First, the Obama Administration’s characteristic lack of strategic vision and aversion to aggravating Moscow in what it claims as its “near abroad;” and second, President  Putin’s  strategic  understanding  that  by  conducting  intensive  diplomacy  on  his  own  (e.g.,  initially  without the other two Minsk Group co-chair countries), Russia could both repair its international reputation and leave Armenia and Azerbaijan with the chilling impression that Russia alone plays a decisive role in the region.

CI: The US and the EU member states have expressed their unequivocal support  for  the  territorial  integrity  of  Georgia  and  Ukraine.  But  in  the  Nagorno-Karabakh  conflict  they  tend  to avoid  clearly  supporting  Azerbaijan’s  territorial  integrity.  Mr. Ambassador, as a final question, what, in your opinion, is the reason for such a divergent attitude?

Bryza: I think there are two reasons for the differing ways the US and EU member states have supported the international legal principle of the territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine with greater  intensity  than  in  the  case  of  Azerbaijan.  Firstly,  in  the  early 1990’s the Armenian Diaspora in the US and EU conducted highly effective lobbying on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean to provide their view of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as having been  started  by  Azerbaijan,  rather  than  presenting  the  origins  of the conflict with full complexity. Secondly, once the Minsk Group  mediation  process  gathered  momentum  in  its  search  for  an  agreement  that  could  reconcile  the  seemingly  contradictory  principles of territorial integrity and self-determination, the US and France wanted to focus on finalizing that reconciliation, and the rest of the Transatlantic Community followed their lead.

Colloquy was conducted by Azad Garibov, Editor of CI

Caucasus International

